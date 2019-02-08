Osake Buffet pulls out all the stops

I was recently invited to the soft opening of Osake Buffett. In the space of the now closed Asian Garden, owner and restaurateur Andy Lay has created an updated and modern space to rival any Asian buffet currently in Jacksonville. After completion of a half million dollar renovation, the doors are opened, and the owner is wholly invested in bringing only the best of the best products to you the customer. When he spoke with us his mantra is quite clear; quality, quality, quality.

Osake Buffet offers crab legs, New York strip steak, jumbo shrimp, and cooked to order Hibachi table, an array of freshly prepared sushi and Asian cuisine favorites, plus fresh salads and fruit, and dessert. On the weekend lobster is included on the buffet

We indulged ourselves with many of the offerings, and much to my delight everything I sampled was well prepared, tasty. All the items were to the correct temperature plus the staff was keeping the buffet trays full and counter areas clean. With my cravings for all things Asian I can certainly back this newest entry into the Jacksonville food scene and will make a return trip.

Seating is plentiful, plus there are several rooms set aside for large family style dining, first come first serve.

Osake Buffet is the perfect venue to bring your family and friends for an evening of feasting.