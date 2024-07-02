Cup of Jōb Community Café to Open its second location in Murray Hill

As CEO of Lifework Leadership, we poured our love into the Cup of Jōb café when we started it in July of 2019, focusing on providing our customers with quality coffee in a community setting. As a non-profit, the beach location was our first attempt at a “redemptive entrepreneurial” enterprise where we focused on job placement for some of the homeless individuals surrounding the beach.

Now, we are thrilled to offer the same environment in Murray Hill, but we will utilize this location to focus on helping employ women who have come out of sexually abused environments. Your support will help us change our city for Jesus Christ” say Dr. Tammie McClafferty

Seek. Serve. Sip

