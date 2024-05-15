On “Digital Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the digital marketing and media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Ashley Vasquez of DCM Kid.

Short company description:

Hybrid Creative Studio & Production Company. DCM KID was born in the new world, laser-focused on working hard and efficiently, then logging off. We’re not your traditional agency. With a decentralized network of contractors across the U.S. and zero offices, we have a true work-life balance and it shows in the passion our people bring to client projects.

What was your first job in Media?:

Social media manager for a small startup

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?:

A move away from generalized “wear all the hats” types of roles and into more specialized approaches

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?:

An outside agency brings vertical agnostic learnings from their slate of clients and is removed from the day to day politics in the office – leaving room to suggest the best strategies, the freshest creative, and the most efficient buying tactics.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?:

Be realistic about your budget and what you can and cannot execute with it. Don’t try to do everything all at once. Be strategic.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?*:

5% – OOH

View original post: “Digital Champions” with Ashley Vasquez of DCM Kid on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.