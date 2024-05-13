“Digital Champions” with Brett Deister of Digital Café Media

On “Digital Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the digital marketing and media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Brett Deister of Digital Café Media.

Short company description:

Digital Cafe Media where each podcast is a unique blend of knowledge, entertainment, and inspiration served up just for you. Our network is a virtual gathering place for diverse voices, expert insights, and captivating stories across a wide spectrum of topics, ensuring there’s something for every curious mind.

Dive into the Digital Cafe Media, and you’ll find an array of shows catering to various interests. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a gaming aficionado, a marketing maven, or someone seeking personal development, our podcasts are designed to quench your intellectual thirst and spark meaningful conversations.

What was your first job in Media?:

I never had a job in Media. I decided to just figure out podcasting. After a decade of learning, I understand it pretty well.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?:

Keeping up with AI. There are so many AI tools it gets hard to understand which ones to use.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?:

Start to learn and utilize AI tools to help automate your workflow. It can be a great tool

