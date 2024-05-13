“Digital Champions” with Chris Wronski of W Marketing Group

On “Digital Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the digital marketing and media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Chris Wronski of W Marketing Group.

Short company description:

Full service marketing firm with clients across the US

What was your first job in Media?: Did some TV and Radio, TV was more of a technical thing but got into doing color commentating for sports in college (Football and Hockey)

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?:

I can’t give away my secrets

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?:

Placements, reporting, budget optimization. Media outlets know they can take advantage of an internal marketing director, they don’t try that “stuff” with a marketing firm for fear of losing that relationship

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?:

be different. You see another brand do something cool, and your immediate thought is ‘let me do that too’, but it never works. you need to find your own voice and be different in your own way

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?:

50

