“Digital Champions” with Dora Cook and Natalie Guzman of Nadora

On “Digital Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the digital marketing and media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Dora Cook and Natalie Guzman of Nadora.

Short company description:

Nadora embodies a dual approach to business optimization, offering both an all-in-one sales and marketing software and a versatile virtual assistant agency. Our software is meticulously crafted to streamline business operations, featuring intuitive CRM functionality, automated marketing campaigns, robust analytics, and more. This powerful suite empowers businesses to engage customers effectively, accelerate sales, and fuel sustainable growth. Complementing our software, our virtual assistant agency provides personalized support, helping business owners turn their visions into reality. Together, Nadora delivers comprehensive solutions to elevate businesses to new heights of success.

What was your first job in Media?

Dora has been a graphic designer for 12+ years and Natalie started out as a VA in 2015.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Leveraging AI to help with marketing

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?:

We would say the number one reason is that it is cost effective. You only have to spend money when it’s necessary. Another reason is that you are deferring to someone with experience in many different industries. They should be able to tell you the best approaches for your industry compared to others and why. Outside agencies are usually extremely up to date with new technology and other popular trends within the marketing world.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?:

Patience is key. Like with anything you’re not going to see success overnight. It takes time to develop a working strategy and it will be an ever changing strategy. As technology grows and changes the things you do in the digital marketing world must as well.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?*:

This isn’t something we necessarily focus on in our business.

View original post: “Digital Champions” with Dora Cook and Natalie Guzman of Nadora on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.