“Digital Champions” with Eli Adams of Fire Us Marketing

Welcome to Fire Us Marketing, where we’ve redefined the client-agency partnership in a bold and empowering way. At the heart of our unique approach is a promise – we work hard from the start so you have the freedom to choose your journey later.

Many businesses grapple with the daunting initial stages of digital marketing. These early phases require a deep dive into technical optimization, research, strategy formulation, and precise execution – a workload that’s typically condensed into the first few months. At Fire Us Marketing, we expertly navigate this initial journey for you. By harnessing our industry expertise and innovative methodologies, we lay a robust foundation for your digital presence.

However, what truly sets us apart is what comes next. Instead of locking you into a long-term commitment, we hand you the reins. You have the full freedom to decide whether you wish to continue with our comprehensive digital marketing services or transition to managing your own campaigns. If you opt for the latter, we don’t just wish you well and send you on your way. We provide tailored training, ensuring you or your chosen team members are well-equipped to carry the torch forward, maintaining the momentum we’ve built together.

This might sound like we’re asking you to “fire” us. In a way, we are. But that’s because we believe in empowering our clients, not making them perpetually dependent. And if ever you need specialized guidance, we’re never truly gone. Our consulting packages are designed to provide targeted support, ensuring you always have a seasoned ally just a call away, even if you’ve taken your marketing in-house.

Choosing Fire Us Marketing is about embracing autonomy, ensuring value, and forging a partnership that’s genuinely flexible. Here, it’s not just about today’s results, but also about nurturing your business’s future self-reliance. Join us, and let’s revolutionize the way you think about digital marketing.

What was your first job in Media?: I worked for an online school that taught people how to build websites and make money online using SEO to drive traffic.

How people us AI will greatly impact how how marketing is done over the next 2 years. It will either help them or hurt them. If they use it to do the work, it will come back to bit them. If they use it to build processes, it will help them.

I might not have the same answer as most agency owners, but I don’t think every company should hire an agency. It depends on where they are in their digital journey and what type of company they run.

You should hire an agency to do the work you are not good at. If an agency is good at doing something you’re not good at, you should hire them. If not, don’t waste your money.

Be educated, even at the most basic level. If you’re going to hire out the work or hire someone in-house, you need to understand the basics of marketing so you can manage, coach, and improve your digital situation moving forward. Otherwise, you are at a high risk of being taken advantage of.

It depends on the company and business model.

