“Digital Champions” with India Segal of Segal Consulting

On “Digital Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the digital marketing and media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with India Segal of Segal Consulting.

Short company description:

Helping clients leverage content creation and social media channels to achieve their marketing goals. Content writing, script design & revisions, brand management, marketing strategy, data analysis & optimization, influencer relations, video content & editing, photography & editing, and related services. Projects span products & companies across the home, beauty, baby needs, AI optimization, and business services industries; clients include Incfile (now bizee), VAVA baby monitors, Aqua Rest water spas, Ready Rocker portable rocking chair, Scentbird perfume subscription, Kitsch hair products, and more. Channels of publication: TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, Reels, Facebook Ads, native webpages, and ecommerce sites.

What was your first job in Media?:

Morning cut-in reporter for local news updates during the Today Show (KOMU 8 News in Columbia, MO)

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?:

Leaning away from corporate branding and towards an emphasis on human connection

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?:

Marketing directors are fabulous at big picture themes and direction – but they don’t (nor would it be possible to) have all the nuance of specific trends/playforms/strategies that are going to be very effective and lucrative but require intense amounts of knowledge and experience. Thats where specialists come in to take that marketing directors big vision and help play it out in highly specific ways.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?:

Never underestimate organic social media as a powerful digital marketing tool.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?*:

Practically 0%

View original post: “Digital Champions” with India Segal of Segal Consulting on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.