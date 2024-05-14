On “Digital Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the digital marketing and media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with John Binks of Bots & Bosses.

Short company description:

Bots & Bosses is a series of Amazon Best Selling books on Management in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.

What was your first job in Media?:

n/a

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?:

Artificial Intelligence

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

The Authors Guild; and countless computer certifications.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?:

Advertising agencies typically bring specialized knowledge and expertise that might not exist internally, especially in areas like digital marketing, media buying, and creative design.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?:

Learn how to adopt AI in your advertising.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?*:

25

View original post: “Digital Champions” with John Binks of Bots & Bosses on Daily News Network.

