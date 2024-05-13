On “Digital Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the digital marketing and media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with John Horn of StubGroup.

Short company description:

StubGroup is a digital advertising agency and Google Partner that helps businesses dominate Google Ads and make money online.

What was your first job in Media?: PPC Specialist at StubGroup

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?: AI changing how people search for information online.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?: Hiring an outside ad agency gives businesses access to a wealth of experience learned across many businesses and verticals.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?: Track everything!

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?*: 0%

View original post: “Digital Champions” with John Horn of StubGroup on Daily News Network.

