“Digital Champions” with John McNulty of Didgebridge LLC

Short company description:

WHO IS DIDGEBRIDGE?

A transformative PRIVACY-focused, marketing technology company. We help “ROI-transform” omnichannel marketing campaigns via our proprietary Intellismart ® platform’s unique, ROI-intensive logic below:

a). All marketing is actually an exercise in LOYALTY marketing.

b). Thus, ALL marketing campaign touchpoints should be “OPT-IN-interactive”.

c). Thus, producing CONSENSUAL, 1:1 LOYALTY channels and/or OPT-IN-LEADS.

d). Intellismart ® relationships should be PRIVATE—not Web2.0 mineable by competitors.

e). Intellismart channels merge: SMS + QR codes + Video + Web 3.0 PRIVATE Microsites.

WATCH DIDGEBRIDGE’S INTRO VIDEO BELOW.

https://didgebridge.com/about

What was your first job in Media?: Gillette company

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?:

Data-PRIVACY laws

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any: ITIA, InSPN

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?:

Fresh ideas

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?:

Massive PRIVACY regulation change is coming.

We are leaving the era of “Non-consensual” data-mining & retargeting—and entering the new era of “Permission-Based-Consensual” marketing

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?*: 50%

