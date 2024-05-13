“Digital Champions” with Jose J. Elizondo of Fastlane Marketing

On “Digital Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the digital marketing and media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Jose J. Elizondo of Fastlane Marketing.

Short company description:

We simplify business growth and customer connections with personalized experiences.

What was your first job in Media?:

Running ads for a restaurant.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?:

1.- Increase in Competition 2.- Privacy Concerns & Regulation 3.- Keeping up with Changing Technologies

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any: Local Chamber of Commerce

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal

marketing director?: To get an outside perspective other approaches from Justin industries. These are things that really keep your head in the market because some industries, adapt quicker than others.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?:

Map out the complete journey from first touch point to last to make a personalized experience

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?*:

normally about 30-35% is the current industry standard, however, most of my efforts are in digital media

