“Digital Champions” with Rick Bennett of Rick Bennett Advertising & PR

Short company description:

While I’m semi retired, two of my most notable successes were (1) Oracle, where my one-man ad agency took them from $15-million in sales to over $1-billion in six years and (2) Salesforce.com where I did all of Marc Benioff’s pre-IPO ads.

What was your first job in Media?:

In 1976, I invented the Hagoth Voice Stress Analyzer using airline inflight magazines.. Clients included Stirling Moss (the race car driver) and Gary Kurtz, producer of Star Wars. I sold that company in 1978 and ran for Congress in the state of Washington (Frank Herbert, author of DUNE, talked me into running. I only got 47% of the vote and went to Data General in Massachusetts as Ad/PR manager.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?:

Print advertising is ALMOST DEAD, with the exception of the WSJ and the UK Economist.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

Eagles don’t flock. I’m not a member of any group.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?:

You get a hired gun, because we’re expendable. You give them stock options with a first-year cliff, so if we don’t hit the ball out of the park then we get terminated and it doesn’t cost you a single share of stock. You might say we’re the cheapest game in town before IPO and, heh heh, the most expensive after either IPO or acquisition. All stock vests with a liquidation event.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?:

Build in your ROI calculator. If you can’t measure results, you’re dead meat.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?*:

90%. There are some media anomalies the still play well with guerrilla warfare.

