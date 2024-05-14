“Digital Champions” with Tyler Narducci of Profit Peak Co.

On “Digital Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the digital marketing and media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Tyler Narducci of Profit Peak Co.

Short company description:

We help digital marketing agencies scale by automating their lead generation, closing their deals, and providing top-tier white label fulfillment services.

What was your first job in Advertising?:

I worked for a company called Dream Water as the right hand of the Marketing Director in 2013.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?:

AI is taking over, for better or for worse.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?:

Lower cost, greater flexibility, and a much higher range of expertise are all reasons to partner with an agency over a single CMO with limited ability and a high salary. Oftentimes, the CMO just hires an agency anyway for these same reasons.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?:

Keep at it. People give up way too fast.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?*:

0% – we are all digital

