Education Champions with Christina Jones of Humane In The Membrane, LLC

Brought to you by Mathodology, “Education Champions” is an inspiring talk show that shines a spotlight on educators and leaders who are making a difference in the world of education. Each episode delves into the stories of these passionate individuals and organizations, focusing on their commitment to improving education for students, schools, and communities. Today our host, Howard Wolpoff speaks with Christina Jones of Humane In The Membrane, LLC.

“Where heart meets strategy to empower, shape, and transform people and systems with excellence.” At Humane in the Membrane, LLC, we specialize in Instructional & Leadership Coaching, Curriculum & Training Development, and Systems & Process Management. We partner with educational institutions, nonprofits, and consulting firms to create human-centered learning experiences, customized training programs, and optimized systems for sustainable growth. Believing that people are the system, we ensure that structures empower those who live and work within them. Through coaching, curriculum innovation, and strategic process optimization, we help organizations build frameworks that are effective, meaningful, and aligned with real-world impact.

