FAITHWORKS with Father Remek Blaszkowski and Tim Ortiz

The Daily News Network presents FaithWorks hosted by “Finding Your Frequency’s” Brian Sexton and Father Remek Blaszkowski. Today, they chat with Tim Ortiz.

Hello, and welcome to the Daily News Network. Time for another edition of Faith works. I’m Brian Sexton, joined as I always am, by Father Remick from San Jose Catholic. How are you, father? Thank you for having me. And we are excited to join Tim Ortiz. Thank him. Environmental Control of Jacksonville, a man who lives his faith in his daily life, both personally and professionally.

Tim, first of all, what do you do at environmental Control? The Jacksonville Environment Control is a commercial building maintenance company. We take care of nightly janitorial and everything else that entails an office. When it comes to floor care, window cleaning, tile care. So interior building maintenance, hauling a bit in that world. I have been involved with my company for almost 27 years here in Jacksonville, here in North Florida.

Yeah, I have I have business here in North Florida for 27 years, and I have business in Central Florida for the last 11. So here’s the number one question. And we’ll go off of this. And that is how do you live your faith through your business. How do you integrate all of your life through faith. Well, interestingly enough, when I came in into environment control, it was led by a Christ centered founder that founded Environment Control 63 years ago.

And it was easy for us to be a part of this. And felt like we could model what they offered from their mission statement, which is it’s about lives. So knowing that, you know, we’re in the service industry, but really we I say we’re in the people business because people is what makes our company and our team and our success.

So the it’s about lives factor has come to life in, in, in my company to be able to allow my employees to know we do care about you. It’s not you’re not just a number, you’re not a person. But when there’s real life personal issues, I think we offer that family atmosphere to where my staff and employees that I get to meet kind of know where I stand.

And there’s been a lot of different examples of how I’ve been able to offer them assistance or help or pray for them, or just know that you can come to me if there’s a need, and I’ll do my best to offer some insight and prayer, which is beautiful. And tell me, as man of faith yourself, what can we do as a as a church?

As a pastor myself, how can we assist you as a businessman, as a man of faith, to grow in faith, to empower you so that you may meet with your employees for your staff and preach the gospel through true business. You know, I would say there’s opportunity at times to, you know, have, a visit and, and maybe, a staff meeting that would offer, you know, somebody like yourself to, to come by and, and offer, prayer, you know, prior to our meeting.

Yeah. That’s it. Yeah. I mean, we we don’t frown upon that. It’s not, you know, not every person in my office is a believer, but they know where I stand, and there’s not an issue with somebody, you know, asking for, you know, a prayer or a need. Would you say faith is part of your culture? I would yeah, I, I believe that and I’m sure a lot of different faiths are in there.

So how do you blend all that? Man, I think it’s that again, it’s that family atmosphere that we know that, you know, in our staff are we have open, open communication. Sometimes it’s kind of comical because we might talk to each other like a brother, sister, husband, wife, you know, in the office, to, to say something that would be comical or funny, but, you know, at the time when it’s serious, if somebody’s hurting in, in a way that just this past year I had, my HR manager, her father in law passed away within weeks.

My operations manager’s father in law passed away unexpectedly. So it was a it was a difficult time that that they were hurting. And, you know, I had to be there to, you know, say, hey, give you that hug, give you that, you know, prayer, support. And just know that you need to take your time. It’s, you know, you take care of family and me.

I’m proud of you that you don’t limit your church experience just to worship on Sunday. But you allow that encounter with Christ, with your faith to carry with you when you go home. Sure. And to business. And for your employees to see that in you. I mean, how what a beautiful example of fetal evangelization have been an example, an inspiration.

Yeah. Thank you. And how about your clients? Clients? I mean, I probably don’t see them or talk to them on, every, you know, occasion or often enough. Yeah. To for something like that to come into play. I think there’s times where we’ve had some, you know, some luncheons with our key clients and, some discussion comes up, you know, where, where do you attend, do you attend and, you know, always offering, of course, if they for sure have an interest, sign up for the right.

Exactly. Yeah. Lives out his faith. Well, listen, we talked about how we’re seeing a resurgence in this country right now. Yeah. And it doesn’t take much, does it? Whether it’s in business or whether it’s in faith or family, but just a log on the fire here or there to take a spark and create a raging inferno of of love and faith.

Yeah. Oh, I mean, there’s there’s a lot of hurting people out there and, and as I, you know, I have a disciple group that I meet with regularly and there’s, there’s, there’s recently somebody out of a job, you know, somebody is is without employment or without, you know, financial support. And so it’s, you know, I think it’s nice to be there.

Here’s my favorite question. Can you imagine your professional life without faith? Now? No. I attribute the success that I may have achieved over the years, all to give, you know, God the glory. And that’s from him. I, I learned a long time ago. It’s like my, my, my mentor that, I was that got me in the business.

He he kind of coined this phrase. Yeah, man. You know, we’re we’re out there working at night, but it’s it’s a people business, man. I’m just a janitor for Jesus. And, you know, if I can share that with a client, if I happen to be in their office and they see something different. Yeah, then I would take that opportunity.

You’re kind of a janitor for Jesus. I love that expression. We steal it from you. Okay? Yeah. Preach about it. Yeah, I know heart. Trust me. I can hear that. I can hear that one coming. Tim, thanks so much for joining us. Yeah. Appreciate the share. You. Thank you so much. Thank you. And this is a conversation that will just keep on going.

We hope it’s an eternal one. Thanks for joining us on Faith works here on the Daily News Network. Bless.

