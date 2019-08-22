FSCJ Artist Series Presents “Jersey Boys”

RETURN ENGAGEMENT ANNOUNCED FOR Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-WINNING BEST MUSICAL DIRECTED BY DES McANUFF

JERSEY BOYS is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award®, the 2006 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia).

JERSEY BOYS worldwide has been seen by over 26 million people (as of January 2019).

Directed by two-time Tony® Award-winner Des McAnuff, JERSEY BOYS is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

JERSEY BOYS opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed over 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. JERSEY BOYS will return to New York with a new production in November 2017. The JERSEY BOYS US National Tour opened to rave reviews in San Francisco on December 1, 2006 and is still breaking house records in cities across North America. JERSEY BOYS is also currently touring the United Kingdom and Australia.

