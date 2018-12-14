Have you watch BUZZ TV’s show The Jacksonville Buzz yet?

While discovering the finest things Jacksonville has to offer during the show, we discover amazing businesses, like Title Sponsor Massage Envy— Jacksonville’s go-to for massage therapy. Built on the foundation of helping people feel their best, Massage Envy opened their doors in 2002, and has delivered nothing short of their purpose. They have expanded to more than 1,150 locations in 49 states—Six of those locations are located right here in Jacksonville.

Massage Envy believes everyone deserves a customized massage or facial, making your relaxation and comfort a priority when you enter their doors. From releasing knots with a deep tissue or Swedish more unconventional methods like trigger point or sports massage, there is something for everyone at Massage Envy. If you’re in need of a refresher, go check out one of their locations today!

About The Jacksonville Buzz:

The Jacksonville Buzz is giving Jacksonville a lifestyle and entertainment guide for all things local, including arts, music, nightlife, cuisine, kids, and living it up in the Bold City. Looking to find what’s happening, where to eat and what to do? Our show with expert hosts Adrienne Houghton, Amy West and Grant Smith will answer it all and more on our show! Watch the newest episode every Saturday at 7AM on CW17 and Sunday at 5:30AM on ABC25. Or check out the most recent episodes here.