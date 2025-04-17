On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian brings Ali Khakpour of Second Sight Consulting.

Second Sight Consulting leverages niche networks for the mutual benefit of all parties.

View original post: Finding Your Frequency with Ali Khakpour of Second Sight Consulting on Daily News Network.

