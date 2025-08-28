Finding Your Frequency with Amanda Napolitano of The DONNA Foundation

Welcome to “Finding Your Frequency,” where we uncover the essence of entrepreneurial and creative success through three core questions. Tune in as we explore the diverse frequencies of entrepreneurship, sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of passion and purpose. Today our hosts, Brian Sexton spoke with Amanda Napolitano.

Amanda Napolitano

Executive Director at The DONNA Foundation

Website Address: www.TheDONNAFoundation.org



Short company description:

The DONNA Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Northeast Florida, founded in 2003 by three-time breast cancer survivor, award-winning journalist, and current Mayor of Jacksonville, Donna Deegan. The Foundation’s mission is to provide hope, support, and financial relief to individuals living with breast cancer, creating a world where patients are freed from any barriers to their successful treatment. Since its founding, The DONNA Foundation has served over 20,000 families nationwide, delivering more than $6.5 million in financial services and debt relief, and investing over $3.3 million in breast cancer research. Through signature events like DONNA Marathon Weekend, Celebrate Every Mom, and the DONNA 5K at TPC Sawgrass, the Foundation brings together communities of support to confront breast cancer with compassion, purpose, and measurable impact.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

There is no finish line. A mantra of a hero of mine, Joan Benoit Samuelson. While finish lines are wonderful, I truly enjoy the process of getting there.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

I hope every person who engages with the work we do adopts the idea of choosing love over fear, and that this (continues to) transforms the culture of our City forever.

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

I admire Donna Deegan. She is the reason I am able to do this remarkable work and continues to inspire me with the big, important things she takes on – all in service to the greater good.

