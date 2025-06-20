Finding Your Frequency with Ana Stauch of A New Way Healthcare

On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian brings Ana Stauch of A New Way Healthcare.

Ana grew up in Jacksonville and has lived in the Beaches area for the last 18 years. She received her graduate degree from the University of Florida in 1999 and worked initially as a certified nurse-midwife. She then specialized in Women’s Health and Bio-identical Hormone Replacement therapy, and more recently developed her scope further by integrating Primary Care with a functional medicine approach. She enjoys spending time with her patients and getting to know them. The holistic approach she takes focuses on finding the root problem of a symptom or condition.

She created A New Way Healthcare to provide a place where women can have all their health needs met on a schedule and time frame that is convenient for them. She understands the work-life balance necessary for a healthy life, raising her 3 boys with her husband in Atlantic Beach. Ana loves traveling, reading, and spending time with her friends and family.

