Finding Your Frequency with Charles Abbey of Pisgah International Development & Relief Services

On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Morgan Yonge, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Morgan Yonge brings Charles Abbey of Pisgah International Development & Relief Services.

We work in the USA, Haiti, Ghana and other African countries to help program providers strengthen systems and services delivery with integrated community development programs (education, health and wellness, and humanitarian services) in order to prevent and rescue one million people from inter-generational poverty.

