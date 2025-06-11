Finding Your Frequency with Chef Eleni Karamitsos

On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian speaks with Chef Eleni Karamitsos.

Bringing People Together At Yia Yia’s, we’re firm believers in the unifying power of food. It has the ability to forge deep connections, craft enduring memories, and celebrate the essence of faith, family, and friendship. A Beloved Grandmother Our journey begins with Yia Yia, a cherished grandmother who imparted her love for cooking and the special ingredients that make each dish extraordinary.

From mastering new recipes to baking bread and crafting pizza, Yia Yia’s kitchen was a hub of affection, joy, and tradition. Yia Yia’s Diablo Sauce stands out as a versatile, delectable, savory, and spicy essential. Ranging from mild to high heat, our offerings include the sweet and spicy Blazin’ Honey Ginger and the invigorating Turmeric Mango variations, among others.

This essential pantry item perfectly complements all your favorite dishes, from desserts to meats, seafood, pasta, and pizza, adding a flavorful punch to every mouthful. Papou Kosta, Yia Yia Toula Stirred in Flavors of Love Yia Yia’s Diablo Sauce has been a treasured heirloom, evolving with each generation as family members add their unique flair to the original recipe. Whether it’s a lively barbecue with friends, a comforting Sunday family dinner, or a festive celebration, Yia Yia’s Diablo Sauce never fails to elevate the flavors and unite everyone around the table. Secret Ingredients Unlock the magic of every meal with a touch of love and the artful blend of flavors, reminiscent of cherished moments spent with Yia Yia.

Elevate your dishes with Yia Yia’s Diablo Sauce , and indulge in the rich flavors of tradition and care in every bite! The Unique Twist for Every Dish Enhance your culinary delights with Yia Yia’s Diablo Sauce ! Whether you’re sautéing, marinating, barbecuing, baking, or even mixing cocktails, this sauce adds a delightful spicy twist to any dish. Freeze it into ice cubes for a spicy kick in your drinks, or drizzle it over desserts for a sweet and spicy fusion. Ideal for family dinners, gatherings with friends, or simply treating yourself to something special. Craft unforgettable moments with Yia Yia’s Diablo Sauce !

A Taste of Tradition Savor the essence of tradition, the warmth of togetherness, and the love for great food with Yia Yia’s Diablo Sauce . Join us at our family table, where every meal is a tribute to family, friendship, delicious dishes, and the meaningful journey of life. Yia Yia’s Diablo Sauce SPICE UP EVERYTHING!

View original post: Finding Your Frequency with Chef Eleni Karamitsos on Daily News Network.

