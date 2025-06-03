Finding Your Frequency with Christopher Prescott of Prescott Consulting/Aquisition Solution

On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your hosts, Brian Sexton and Chip Yant of 100 Men Who Care – Jacksonville, sit down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian and Chip spoke to Christopher Prescott of Prescott Consulting/Aquisition Solution.

Prescott Consulting/Acquisition Solution caters to small business with revenues from $2,500 to $25,000 annually. We coach them on P&L management, margin management as well as sells growth and many other business related disciplines.

