On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian brings Dawn Brady of Essential Bookkeeping Solutions.

We are a client accounting and advisory firm. We offer a wide range of services including full charge bookkeeping to business exit planning.

View original post: Finding Your Frequency with Dawn Brady of Essential Bookkeeping Solutions on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.