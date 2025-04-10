On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian brings Dr. Albert Cheng of University Of Arkansas.

The Department of Education Reform at the University of Arkansas was founded in 2005 in the College of Education and Health Professions to advance education and economic development by focusing on the improvement of academic achievement in elementary and secondary schools. It is committed to providing research that will directly inform policymakers at all levels of government and the general public to positively influence the future of schools of Arkansas and the United States.

View original post: Finding Your Frequency with Dr. Albert Cheng of University Of Arkansas on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.