On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian brings Eddie Francis of Edify Ventures, LLC.

Edify Ventures is a marketing and communications agency that offers an array of services including fractional chief marcomm officer services, brand strategy, public relations, copywriting and training at an affordable rate.

View original post: Finding Your Frequency with Eddie Francis of Edify Ventures, LLC on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.