On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian speaks with Elise Cashman of Cashman Enterprises, Inc.

Just a little background, I have been a Court Reporter for the past 43 years and have covered many areas of litigation, which include asbestos, aviation, medical malpractice and everything in between. I have also covered many trials as well. I am an RPR, which qualifies me to cover all Circuits in Florida and I am also Georgia certified. I had a pre-COVID motto: Have passport; will travel. I have been fortunate in my work to travel to Oslo, Norway; Moscow, Russia and Costa Rica.

View original post: Finding Your Frequency with Elise Cashman of Cashman Enterprises, Inc. on Daily News Network.

