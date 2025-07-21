On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian brings Jeff Hootselle of SkaleSmart.

SkaleSmart is a technology advisory firm that helps mid-sized businesses make smarter, faster decisions around complex tech investments. We simplify the process of evaluating and sourcing solutions across areas like customer experience, AI, cybersecurity, connectivity, and cloud—connecting clients to the right providers and strategies to fuel growth, cut costs, and stay ahead of the curve.

View original post: Finding Your Frequency with Jeff Hootselle of SkaleSmart on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.