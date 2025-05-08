On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian brings Jennifer Shatzer of Manic Social.

Manic Social is a full-service branding and marketing agency specializing in digital strategy, content development, and brand visibility. We serve small businesses and service-based industries by delivering practical, high-impact solutions that help them grow in both digital and real-world spaces.

View original post: Finding Your Frequency with Jennifer Shatzer of Manic Social on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.