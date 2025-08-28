Finding Your Frequency with Jeremiah Aut of Involve Digital Marketing

Welcome to “Finding Your Frequency,” where we uncover the essence of entrepreneurial and creative success through three core questions. Tune in as we explore the diverse frequencies of entrepreneurship, sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of passion and purpose. Today our hosts, Brian Sexton spoke with Jeremiah Aut.

Jeremiah Aut

Owner at Involve Digital Marketing

Website Address: https://involvedigitalmarketing.com



Short company description:

Involve Digital Marketing is a results-driven agency, partnered with Client Focused Media, that helps brands grow through strategy, storytelling, and smart execution. Known for their signature Client Needs Analysis process, Involve uncovers what truly drives a business—and turns that insight into high-performing digital campaigns.

What makes you unique?

I started Involve Digital Marketing with the intention to prove something to myself, to utilize the skills I already had, and become the best at it. I spent nearly three years trying to differentiate this business from the norm within the industry. ‘Involve To Inspire’ originated from a painful moment in my life, where I said, ‘This is enough; I will not allow the circumstances of my life to define who I become.’ With that same mindset, I applied my background in IT and Organizational Management to grow a business focused on doing things differently, understanding that if we continue doing things the same, we could never innovate, or grow professionally or as a person. Involve Digital Marketing seeks to inspire other businesses to adopt that same mindset to become a disruptor in their respective industries. Inspiration is powerful, and its been my experience that it only comes through the toughest of times and the ability to allow others to provide their skills, their ideas, to succeed as one.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Over the past year, I partnered with a white-label digital marketing agency and have recently decided to work as a freelancer focused on providing direct services to my clients for all their marketing or technical needs.

Describe a Failure in your Career

I’ve failed many times throughout my business, but I’ve learned from each mistake and turned that failure into my strength. Working on my own taught me you only fail when you give up and stop trying to learn; through hard work and discipline, there is no such thing as failure.

What about your company makes you the most proud

I built my business for a purpose, and I’ve dedicated the past three years to learning this business inside and out on my own. I’m proud of what I’ve discovered about myself and the ability to get better each day, helping small businesses find that same potential with their new business ventures.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I give people 110% while working with them, helping them navigate rapidly evolving technology while reassuring them that I will do everything possible to help them succeed. I’ve found that most people need just a little help to get started, and once they see their vision come to life, their excitement and motivation follow suit.

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

I fail every day, and I make mistakes. It’s part of the process, part of discovering what you’re capable of. I didn’t truly internalize this until I became an entrepreneur and a father. I used to view failure as the end. Failure is just the beginning if you allow it to shape your mindset and become stronger from every experience. I am still learning, that’s what I’ve learned. That’s life and the beauty of self-discovery and empowerment to become better than we once thought or were told was impossible.

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

My hearing loss causes a certain amount of anxiety; I have to remain laser-focused in social settings, which is mentally taxing at times, but I am dealing with it every day, and I feel that I am adapting well as long as I keep trying.

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

I don’t have a proud moment, rather a grateful moment. Becoming a Rotarian and the opportunity to serve as President of my small club allowed me to step out of my comfort zone, face my insecurities (born profoundly deaf) and strive to become what I envisioned for my life.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

Landon, my son. I set the example for him as my father did for me. It’s only through failure that you reach your full potential to become a leader; that process is what defines you and allows us to exceed our limits through every failure, which is a valuable lesson learned. Apply those lessons and inspire others to overcome those same struggles.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

I hope to be different. Innovation isn’t possible without doing things differently; it may not be the norm, but it opens the door for potential for exponential change.

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

Marshall Butler, Marketing Director, with Pragmatic Works. Marshall embodies everything that I personally value in life and is actively putting it into action. Family, Professionalism, and as a Rotarian.

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

The only limit we have is the one we place upon ourselves.

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

Years of continuous learning and love for IT and Digital Design. Some IT College Education

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

I’ve had several mentors who have guided me on this path, which has shaped my work ethic and understanding that to be the best at what you do, you must never stop learning.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

I view feedback as an opportunity to identify areas for improvement. Feedback fuels growth; without other perspectives, there is no personal growth. Take those weaknesses and turn them into strengths, always seek feedback from different perspectives, which accelerates our ability to continue growing personally and professionally.

What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Being Late. I was always taught if your on time than your are late. Show up early and be prepared.

How do you like to spend your free time?

Coaching Baseball at the High School I graduated from, my first love in life was baseball.

If you could get a tattoo today, what would you get?

My next tattoo will be a Lion with KEEP GOING. Theres significance to the reason for that tattoo but it’s one I’ve already wanted to have as a daily reminder.

If a book was written about you and your life, what would it be about?

Family, Struggle, and the Importance of Fathers. I was born profoundly deaf, as I stated above, and was told I would never achieve or have the opportunities that ‘normal’ people take for granted. Faced with setback after setback, I kept going. I failed countless times, became a version of myself that my father and mother worked tirelessly to ensure I had those opportunities later in life, and the moment I became a father, I decided I would fail until I succeed. Success for me is becoming the man and father my son needs, the one that my father and mother worked for, the one who would make them proud. The painful tragedy my family endured growing up made me who I am, relentless in my pursuit to ensure it wasn’t all for nothing. I intend to set the example my son needs, make my father proud from above, and become the man my mother sacrificed so much for to help me overcome my ‘disability.’ My father, through his actions, showed me what it meant to be a man, to provide for your family, and never start something you don’t intend to finish. I will fail until I succeed; every setback is a stepping stone for me to prove to myself that it’s possible with the right mindset. If you allow pain, suffering, tragedy, and failure to define you, you’ll never experience what it feels like to overcome those challenges and allow them to change you for the better.

