“Finding Your Frequency” with Jeremy Belloit of MedSource Labs

On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian sits down with Jeremy Belloit of MedSource Labs.

Short Company Description:

Manufacturer of medical devices and supplies

How do you define success?:

Incremental improvement- daily, weekly, monthly, yearly

What’s a pressing challenge you face in implementing a strategic plan?:

Variance in perception of the plan, and the willingness of stakeholders to do what’s needed to successfully implement it

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?:

Refined process has led to strategy refocus

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?:

We thrive on our size – medium to small. Might does not (necessarily) make right.

What is the biggest obstacle you have had to overcome in your business?:

Our perception of ourselves. Nothing limits like self-doubt

What does it mean to “Be Teal” to you?:

Loyalty to the brand and true to yourself

