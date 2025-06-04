Finding Your Frequency with Jessica Otto of Florida Kids Therapy Services

On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian speaks with Jessica Otto of Florida Kids Therapy Services.

We serve schools and students throughout Northeast Florida providing speech-language, occupational, and physical therapy to students with Individualized Education Plans.

