Finding Your Frequency with Karen Berlanga of Restoring Mathematics

On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your hosts, Brian Sexton and Josh Wilkerson, sit down and tune in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian and Josh bring Karen Berlanga of Restoring Mathematics.

A consulting group, helping math teachers, administrators, and parents to make the most of whatever curriculum they are using and engage their students in thinking about math deeply, rather than just memorizing facts and algorithms.

