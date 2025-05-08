On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian brings Mark Asselin of Performance Electrical Contracting.

Performance Electrical contracting is a full service electrical contractor in the north Florida area providing services for multi family, hospitality, residential, commercial construction as well as service.

View original post: Finding Your Frequency with Mark Asselin of Performance Electrical Contracting on Daily News Network.

