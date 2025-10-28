Finding Your Frequency with Michelle Poitier of Michelle Speakz Co. If You Hide It

Welcome to “Finding Your Frequency,” where we uncover the essence of entrepreneurial and creative success through three core questions. Tune in as we explore the diverse frequencies of entrepreneurship, sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of passion and purpose. Today our hosts, Brian Sexton spoke with Michelle Poitier.

Michelle Poitier

Founder/Healing & Identity Coach at Michelle Speakz Co. If You Hide It, You Can’t Heal It

Website Address: https://www.michellespeakz.com



Short company description:

Breaking barriers, ending silence, and building resilient leader. Michelle Speakz is a transformational platform built on the guiding truth “If You Hide It, You Can’t Heal It,” the company helps women heal from trauma, silence shame, and reclaim their identity in Christ. Through coaching, conferences, retreats, and the signature A.O.R.C. (Art of Reconnection) Wellness Gatherings & Foundation to Freedom program, Michelle Speakz has impacted over 189,000 lives globally, creating safe spaces for women to reconnect with God, themselves, and others while moving from pain to purpose.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

The most impactful moment of my transition out of the military was when I had to redefine my identity beyond the uniform and the rank.

For years, my worth was tied to structure, titles, and the mission at hand. When that season ended, I found myself asking, “Who am I without the role I’ve carried?” It was both humbling and freeing.

That moment forced me to confront hidden pain, silence the shame of starting over, and discover that my true identity wasn’t in what I did, but in Who called me. It became the catalyst for my healing journey and the foundation for the work I now do, helping others rebuild unapologetically, beyond titles and roles, into their God-given identity

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

What inspires me to keep growing and learning as a leader is the belief that leadership is stewardship. I am fueled by the women I serve—watching them rise and redefine themselves calls me to stay sharp, relevant, and equipped. For me, leadership isn’t about arrival but continual evolution, so I can pour from a full well and help others go further in their calling

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

The impact I hope to leave is a model of what it looks like to lead with authenticity, faith, and courage. I want my work to demonstrate that healing and wholeness are not just personal victories but powerful foundations for leadership, influence, and legacy. Within my organization and beyond, I desire to shift the culture—so that women no longer define themselves by titles or silence, but by their God-given identity and voice. My prayer is that the imprint of Michelle Speakz will be known for raising up women who rise unapologetically rebuilt, equipped to lead with resilience, and committed to creating safe spaces for others to do the same

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

I deeply admire Marshawn Evans Daniels in the coaching industry. She has modeled how to merge faith, purpose, and business with excellence, while equipping women to embrace their brilliance and lead unapologetically. Her example inspires me to continue building spaces where women can rise with clarity, confidence, and impac

