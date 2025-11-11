Finding Your Frequency with Miranda Gahn of Lex Aero

On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian brings Miranda Gahn of Lex Aero

Miranda Gahn

Founderof Lex Aero LLP

Website Address: lexaerolaw.com



Short company description:

Lex Aero is an aviation focused law firm offering a wide range of legal services tailored to the unique needs of the aviation industry. Our firm provides strategic legal counsel for key areas such as regulatory compliance, passenger rights, aircraft accidents or injury litigation, aviation safety, aerospace manufacturing, aircraft purchase agreements, and aircraft leasing. Our legal expertise includes aviation accident litigation, aircraft transactions and maintenance agreements, aviation regulation, airport operations, and partnership and corporate aviation contracts

