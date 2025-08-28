Finding Your Frequency with Nunzio Smith of Escape Me Mobile LLC

On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian speaks with Nunzio Smith of Escape Me Mobile LLC

Nunzio Smith

owner/operator at Escape me Mobile LLC

Website Address: https://escapememobile.com/

Short company description:

Escape Me Mobile is Northeast Florida’s only mobile escape room, bringing immersive, team-building adventures directly to your location. Whether it’s a corporate event, school function, birthday party, or festival, we deliver a unique and interactive experience designed to challenge minds and create unforgettable memories. We bring the escape to you

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

One of our biggest ‘fail forward’ moments happened during an event when our generator suddenly shut down in the middle of a game. We discovered the oil had run out, which caused half of the game’s electronics to go dead. Players were outside waiting to play, while the team inside the escape room had to wait as we scrambled to reset and get things back up and running. It was a tough moment with customers watching, but we stayed calm and handled it as professionally as possible. From this experience, we learned a crucial lesson: always perform a full pre-event equipment inspection, including checking oil levels in the generator. Now, oil checks, fuel levels, and backup power solutions are part of our pre-event checklist. What could have been a disaster became a turning point that made us more meticulous in our preparation. It taught us the importance of redundancy and how to handle unexpected problems under pressure.

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

Our biggest obstacle is awareness and visibility. Being Jacksonville’s only mobile escape room is a unique selling point, but many people simply don’t know we exist yet. Since we aren’t a stationary venue, we rely heavily on community outreach, word-of-mouth, and digital marketing to get the word out. Competing against large, well-established entertainment businesses with bigger marketing budgets can be challenging. Another barrier is educating potential clients on the mobile concept itself. Many are familiar with traditional escape rooms but have never considered the convenience of bringing the experience to their own location—be it for corporate team building, schools, or private parties. Bridging that gap in understanding and showing the value of our mobile service is a continuous effort.

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

Our proudest moment was when we successfully coordinated and executed an engagement party event for a wonderful couple and their guests. It was a special occasion where everything had to be perfect, and we knew how important it was to create a memorable experience for them. As a team, we worked together seamlessly to ensure every detail was handled — from setup to game flow to guest interactions. Everyone was in sync, anticipating needs and solving issues before they could even arise. The couple and their guests had a phenomenal time, and seeing how much joy we were able to bring them made it one of the most rewarding experiences we’ve had. It reminded us why we do what we do: to create unique, unforgettable memories for our clients.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

We’re inspired to grow as leaders because we believe in constantly evolving to meet our clients’ needs. Every event, every team-building session, teaches us something new. We see firsthand how creative problem-solving, adaptability, and leadership play out in our mobile escape experiences, and it motivates us to continuously improve not just for our business, but for our community. Staying innovative and open to feedback ensures that we can deliver a top-tier experience every single time.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

We hope to leave a lasting impact by showing that immersive, high-quality escape room experiences don’t have to be tied to a single location. When bringing the escape room directly to the client, we’re breaking down barriers and making team-building, education, and entertainment more accessible. We want to inspire others in the industry to think outside the box, both literally and figuratively, and to see the potential of mobile, interactive experiences in creating stronger teams, better events, and more connected communities.

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

We admire companies like Mind Bender escape for their attention to detail, their focus on customer experience, and their commitment to innovation. They’ve set a high bar for immersive storytelling and puzzle design, and we look up to their ability to create experiences that captivate players of all ages. Their success shows what’s possible when you combine passion with amazing imagination, and that’s the kind of impact we strive to make in the mobile space.

