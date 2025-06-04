On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your hosts, Brian Sexton and Chip Yant, sit down and tune in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian and Chip speak with Sam Harding of Intent Strategy.

Intent Strategy helps business owners bring clarity to their growth strategy by aligning the systems, teams, and execution needed to scale smoothly. When operations, marketing, and customer success aren’t working together, growth stalls. We work with leaders to uncover what’s creating friction, streamline decision-making, and build structured systems that support sustainable success.

View original post: Finding Your Frequency with Sam Harding of Intent Strategy on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.