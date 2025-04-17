On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian brings Scott Ramey of Scott Ramey Group.

Scott Ramey Speaking, Coaching and Consulting helps sales leaders, sales teams, and organizational leaders confront the real barriers to performance: anxiety, avoidance, disconnection, and the quiet pressure to prove. Through speaking, coaching, and consulting, Scott creates space for clarity, courage, and connection to take root—so people can lead, sell, and communicate with more presence and impact. Whether it’s a team that’s stuck, a leader who’s lost their voice, or a culture craving more trust and truth, Scott helps organizations stop managing symptoms—and turn toward the tension.

View original post: Finding Your Frequency with Scott Ramey of Scott Ramey Group on Daily News Network.

