Finding Your Frequency with Stacy Shewey of Hands 4Life

On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian brings Stacy Shewey of Hands 4Life.

Hands 4Life addresses the global aging crisis by teaching the younger generation the circle of life. We pair orphaned children with “orphaned” seniors to encourage mutual love, respect, and purpose. In these intergenerational relationships, seniors find renewed meaning by sharing their wisdom, and children learn to honor and care for their elders—all while advancing the Kingdom of God.

