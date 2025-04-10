Finding Your Frequency with Tom Nolan of Ascendo Resources

On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian brings Tom Nolan of Ascendo Resources.

Ascendo Resources gives client companies and candidates a competitive advantage through industry expertise, local market knowledge, personal service, speed and an ethical approach to find the best fit. Our team specializes in placing accounting, finance, banking, compliance, healthcare, legal, IT, HR & administrative candidates in the best workplaces. Whether it’s a temporary, project or direct hire position, our business professionals nimbly orchestrate perfect pairs between client companies and candidates.

