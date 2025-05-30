Finding Your Frequency with Tracey Martinez of Mission Clubs Panama

On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian brings Tracey Martinez of Mission Clubs Panama.

Mission Clubs Panama is a Boys & Girls Club serving an impoverished area of Panama, with over 200 students attending daily for help with homework, arts, sports, bible study and a hot meal we are partnering with the local community leaders to break the cycle of poverty in the name of Jesus.

