On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian speaks with Wayne M. Merry of The Warranty Tracker App.

Our app now tracks all of your loaded items and tracks their expiration. With automotive products The app is for owners of anything that has and app. It also bonds that dealership with them long term. It tracks the expiration date and mileage with No GPS processes! The app then sends out periodical emails alerting you several times before they expire. This can save you thousands of dollars in the many categories we have listed.

View original post: Finding Your Frequency with Wayne M. Merry of The Warranty Tracker App on Daily News Network.

