Five Minute Salute with Angela Gaff of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Chris Budihas spoke with Angela Gaff of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Angela Gaff

Talent Acquisition Manager at Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Website Address: https://www.jaxsheriff.org/Careers.aspx



Short company description:

Located in Duval County, Florida, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is an accredited agency comprised of approximately 3,500 employees; including nearly 2,000 sworn police; corrections and civilian personnel.

As one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the nation, JSO provides rigorous training, maintains the highest professional standards, and offers a technologically advanced academy to train top quality employees to serve and protect a community of nearly one-million citizens.

Under the leadership of Sheriff T.K. Waters, the members of the agency strive for a crime-free environment, driven by partnerships with empowered citizens, fostering a vibrant community and the success of all individuals.

How did you get started in your field of work?

Career with Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort

What makes you unique?

We are an agency comprised of approximately 3,500 employees, including nearly 2,000 sworn police, corrections and civilian personnel. We offer tuition reimbursement and an amazing defined contribution plan!

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Decreased vacancy counts

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Knowledge about the variety of Career opportunities we offer

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

Additional support roles in Law Enforcement on the civilian side and additional law enforcement roles

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

Teague Laguens. He is a Veteran and fiercely improving the recruiting voice for GE Aersospace

Transcript:

Chris (Host):

Welcome to The Five Minute Salute. I’m your host, Chris Boot. Joining me in the studio is Angela Garth, Talent Acquisition for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Angela, how are you doing?

Angela:

Great, Chris. Good to see you.

Chris:

You’re so active across all social media, but give us a little background—what’s your story, and what led you to your role at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office?

Angela:

Well, I’m super excited to be here. I graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Recreation, Parks, and Tourism.

Chris:

I love it. You should make a show about that.

Angela:

We should! It would be very fun and probably well-received.

My career has been all about networking and building relationships. I’ve pivoted quite a bit—started in nonprofits with the American Heart Association, then moved into event management in the Florida Panhandle planning weddings and special events. I did really well, and the Director of HR at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort approached me about an employment manager opening. I didn’t know anything about HR, but I took the leap of faith.

For about four to five years, I managed the full employee lifecycle for three vacation rental properties, including international recruiting. I even traveled to Turkey and Jamaica. From there I worked in a few other nonprofits and recruiting roles, and that’s where my passion for recruiting really took off.

Then I saw an opening for the first ever civilian-appointed recruiter for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office—and the rest is history.

Chris:

And you’ve been there almost two years now?

Angela:

A little over a year if you subtract my brief sabbatical. But in total, I’ll have been with JSO for six years this December.

Chris:

Wow. So what exactly are you doing at JSO? You’re recruiting for the whole agency, right? Patrol, corrections, judicial, HR, civilian roles—everything?

Angela:

Absolutely. Our team is full-service. We recruit for police, corrections, judicial, and many civilian positions. We’re very active in the military community—we’re a SkillBridge partner and recently became a Military Spouse Employment Partner. We’re focused on finding diverse individuals who want to serve and make a difference.

We even recently highlighted former athletes who joined us. A lot of people don’t realize how many different roles exist at JSO beyond being a police officer.

Chris:

Let’s talk SkillBridge, because that’s huge. A lot of folks leaving the military want to keep serving but not necessarily in uniform. JSO is extremely military-friendly. How does someone get into the SkillBridge program with JSO?

Angela:

The point of contact is Derek Jose, who’s been with the agency almost as long as I have. He’s the link that helps candidates get started. His information is online. Right now, we’re especially focused on SkillBridge candidates entering the police academy, but there may be civilian opportunities as the program expands.

Chris:

We see hundreds of people exiting the military each year in this region—Kings Bay, Mayport, NAS Jax, Camp Blanding. We want to keep that talent here. And JSO has opportunities in so many areas.

Angela:

Exactly. One of the biggest transformations has been in civilian opportunities, especially Crime Scene Technicians. We’ve opened the position to civilians, and we’re targeting a March 2026 academy class of about 20 individuals.

Veterans also receive preference for civilian roles. We want to highlight military spouses too—they’re an incredible untapped resource. Many want purpose-driven work, and this is a powerful way to serve the community.

Chris:

So civilians in this role will actually be at crime scenes?

Angela:

Yes. They’ll handle forensics, photographs, evidence—everything. Uniformed officers and sergeants will supervise the squads, but the technicians themselves are civilian professionals.

We’ll have an eight-week academy—the first of its kind—followed by field training. They’ll learn policies, procedures, and complete the necessary certification.

Chris:

Where is the academy located?

Angela:

It’s local—another big selling point—and fully sponsored, meaning students don’t pay for certifications. It’s at 4715 Capper Road, in the North Campus Criminal Justice Center.

A lot of academies make you pay out of pocket or use the GI Bill, so we’re proud to offer a sponsored program.

Chris:

You’ve done a lot in your life, and have a lot ahead of you. Why choose to work at JSO?

Angela:

I was just talking about this with high school students recently. For me, it’s the family feel—being part of something bigger than yourself. Yes, there are plenty of places where you can make a great paycheck, but pay isn’t everything.

The benefits with the City of Jacksonville are great, but more importantly, I feel like I’m contributing to a bigger mission and making a difference.

Chris:

How can people find you and learn more?

Angela:

Visit JoinJSO.com—the website is fantastic.

We’re active across social media through our Strategic Communications team led by Vic Micolucci. We have YouTube channels, updates from the Sheriff, and great resources to educate the community even if you’re not applying.

Chris:

I love that. It’s important for the community to understand law enforcement—they serve selflessly, and we should be informed and supportive.

Angela, thank you for coming in. We’ll include all your contact info in the show notes. Connect with Angela and me on LinkedIn—you’ll find both of us there.

Angela:

Thank you. I love what you’re doing.

Chris:

Thanks for joining us. Check out the show notes, visit JoinJSO.com, and reach out with any questions. See you in the next segment. Love and gratitude.

