BUZZ TV – “Ask the Doc” with Patrick Basile & Hope Basile, Basile Plastic Surgery & Wellness

Each week on Ask the Doc, our host Mike White talks to doctors around town and asks them questions we are just buzzing to hear about. This week on The Buzz, Mike spoke to Patrick and Hope Basile, from Basile Plastic Surgery & Wellness. Board-certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Patrick L. Basile was born in Bogotá, Colombia and then raised on Long Island in New York. He attended Boston College obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology with a concentration in Psychobiology and then completed a post-baccalaureate program at the University of Pennsylvania. He was commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy after being accepted into the Health Profession Scholarship Program offered by the Department of Defense. Dr. Basile completed medical school at the SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse NY. He remained in Upstate New York to complete his combined residency in General Surgery and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Rochester- Strong Memorial Hospital. While in Rochester, Dr. Basile was involved in research and was selected to be a Plastic Surgery Research Fellow in the Musculoskeletal Research Center at the University. He served as Chief Resident in his final year of training and was very involved in medical student education.

Upon completion of his training Dr. Basile was stationed at the Navy’s Flagship Hospital, the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. The hospital then combined with the Walter Reed Army Medical Center to become Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he was appointed as Assistant Chief of Plastic Surgery and the Director of Microsurgery. During his time at Walter Reed, Dr. Basile was a leader in wounded warrior care, helped nurture the breast reconstruction program and expanded the aesthetic offerings at the hospital. His accomplishments on both the national and international level led to faculty appointments at both the Johns Hopkins University and the University of Pittsburgh. He had the privilege of being a part of the hospital’s first bilateral arm transplant at Johns Hopkins and continues his collaboration with these institutions. Dr. Basile was given the opportunity to serve those with no access to hospitals in South America as the Commanding Officer for the Department of Defense’s yearly humanitarian cleft lip and palate mission where they have helped thousands of patients over the last ten years. He also spent time on the USNS MERCY as the Chief of Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Basile has been recognized for many honors and awards. He has been nominated for Best Case/Best Save of the Year by the American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery. He has received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and National Defense Medal. In addition to his faculty appointments at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Pittsburgh, he also has been appointed an adjunct clinical professor at the University of Florida Jacksonville campus. Most recently, Dr. Basile was announced as the Official Plastic Surgeon of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He has been invited to lecture around the world and has many publications. Dr. Basile travels internationally teaching workshops on the latest surgical techniques. He had the amazing opportunity to speak at the International Surgery Conference in China and work with local plastic surgeons to introduce CoolSculpting overseas. Dr. Basile’s work has been acknowledged in numerous magazines, newspapers, television pieces and books, including The Wall Street Journal. He has also been featured in Oliver North’s book American Heroes: On the Homefront.

Dr. Basile opened Patrick L. Basile, M.D. Plastic Surgery & Wellness in 2016, two years after relocating to the Jacksonville area after his active duty time as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy. He currently operates out of two offices in Jacksonville Beach and Fleming Island. He lives in Ponte Vedra Beach with his wife and six children.

