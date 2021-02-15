“Ask the Doc” with Dr. Barbara Picket from NeuroX

Each week on “Ask the Doc,” our host Adrienne Houghton sits down with physicians from all over town and asks them the important questions about health. Today, Joined by Founder of American Telephysicians Dr. Waqas Ahmed, Adrienne had the honor to sit down with Dr. Barbara Picket from NeuroX.

Barbara Pickut, MD, MPH, is the world expert in Parkinson’s disease and mindful meditation. After earning her medical degree and double board-certification in neurology and neurorehabilitation at the University of Antwerp in Belgium, Dr. Pickut worked as a neurologist at Middelheim Hospital in Antwerp, Belgium. She was actively involved in clinical research in Parkinson’s disease and conducted several drug development trials. She then became the clinic chief of neurology at University Hospital Belgium in Antwerp, Belgium. Dr. Pickut also served the chief of neurology at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids where she was medical director of research for Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders and now recently joined Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan. Dr. Pickut has conducted extensive research into the correlation between mindful meditation and the reduction of Parkinson’s disease symptoms and measurable changes in brain volume. She’s currently collaborating on a research publication concentrated on focus group analyses. Dr. Pickut is certified in mindfulness-based stress reduction and recently completed her RYT200 certification to become a registered yoga instructor.

To learn more, visit https://www.neurox.us.