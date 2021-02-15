“Ask the Doc” with Dr. Muhammad Umar Farooq from NeuroX

Each week on “Ask the Doc,” our host Adrienne Houghton sits down with physicians from all over town and asks them the important questions about health. Today, Joined by Founder of American Telephysicians Dr. Waqas Ahmed, Adrienne had the honor to sit down with Dr. Muhammad Umar Farooq from NeuroX.

Dr. Farooq is the Medical Director of NeuroX at American TelePhysicians Inc and has been instrumental in developing this online neurology ecosystem, the most comprehensive neurological care system providing online clinical services to patients with neurological disorders under one umbrella. Dr. Farooq completed his Neurology Residency training in 2008 and Vascular Neurology (Stroke) fellowship in 2009 at Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan. He is board certified in Neurology and Vascular Neurology by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He has an extensive experience in taking care of patients with various neurological problems including stroke, vascular dementia, headache, seizures and various neurodegenerative disorders.

To learn more, visit https://www.neurox.us.