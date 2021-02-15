“Ask the Doc” with Dr. Sana Syed from NeuroX

Each week on “Ask the Doc,” our host Adrienne Houghton sits down with physicians from all over town and asks them the important questions about health. Today, Joined by Founder of American Telephysicians Dr. Waqas Ahmed, Adrienne had the honor to sit down with Dr. Sana Syed from NeuroX.

Dr. Sana Syed is a neurologist with special expertise in taking care of patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and other demyelinating diseases, and dementia and other cognitive disorders. Dr. Syed completed her residency training at Boston Medical Center, Boston, MA and fellowships in Cognitive Neurology and Multiple Sclerosis at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA. Additionally Dr. Syed has a Masters in Public Health from the Harvard School of Public Health. Her expertise also include designing and leading clinical trials for neurological disorders.

