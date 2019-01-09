Buzz TV “Healthy Take” with John Polidan, CEO of Underwear for Men

Each week on Healthy Take, Our host Mike White Sits down with buzz worthy people about healthy things, Today Mike sat down with John Polidan, CEO of Underwear for Men

UFMs Patented Anti-Chafe Adjustable Support Pouch System and its application to Sports, Medical, Work and Everyday Markets. We were launched at One Spark 2015 and have grown into an international company with warehouses in JAX, EU and Australia. Our product line consists of 2 materials, 4 styles, 9 sizes (XS-5X), 7 Colors and 2 support levels. We are working on a project to manufacture in the USA. We also now offer custom logo for co-branding.

Mike White launched Client Focused Media in 2002, the leading integrated marketing firm in Northeast Florida with extensive capabilities and experience providing strategic planning, marketing, creative, advertising, printing, branding, public relations and crisis communications services. He also serves as the Publisher of Jacksonville Buzz Magazine which reaches 150,000 readers each month and is the CEO of Bluhorn Solutions. Because of White’s commitment to provide the broadest range of integrated marketing services possible for CFM’s clients, he also founded an events production company as well as a promotional product company to support CFM’s cutting edge marketing campaigns and to yield measurable results for CFM clients at the most efficient rates.